SALISBURY, MD - The Salisbury Police Department was on the scene of a crash Monday that claimed the life of a young girl.
According to police, the crash occurred on August 5th near the westbound Ocean Gateway (Rt. 50) and the Bypass just after 11 a.m. Police say they arrived to find a cement truck had been involved with an SUV.
The ensuing investigation revealed a 2018 Toyota Highlander was attempting to cross Rt. 50 to enter the Bypass on-ramp. At the same time, a cement truck was driving west on Rt. 50 and struck the Toyota, which then also hit a Ford F-150.
A 10-year-old girl in the Highlander was taken to a nearby hospital for her injuries. She died shortly after. The driver of the Highlander was also taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.
Salisbury Police continue to investigate this crash and ask any witnesses to contact them at 410-548-3165.