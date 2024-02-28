GEORGETOWN, DE - Delaware State Police have confirmed shots fired at last night’s high school basketball game between Sussex Central High School and Cape Henlopen High School that resulted in the arrest of a 15-year-old.
According to police, troopers were on duty for the game when they were alerted to gunfire just before 9 p.m. Officers say they responded to the school's parking lot and discovered multiple shell casings.
Luckily, there were no reported injuries according to State Police.
Using video footage, police say they identified a 15-year-old Sussex Central High School student. The student's parents arranged with police for the student to turn themselves in, police say.
The student has been charged with the following:
-Possession of a Firearm in a Safe School Zone (Felony)
-Possession of a Deadly Weapon During the Commission of a Felony (Felony)
-Possession of a Deadly Weapon by Persons Under 18 (Felony)
-Carrying a Concealed Deadly Weapon (Felony)
-Wearing a Disguise During the Commission of a Felony (Felony)
The student was taken to Stevenson House Detention Center on a $82,000 secured bond.
Delaware State Police tell WBOC that the student was inside the gym prior to the shooting.
In a statement to WBOC on Wednesday, the Indian River School District says the shooting resulted in damage to the main entrance door and a front window at the Howard T. Ennis School, across the street from Sussex Central High School.
"The safety of students, families and spectators is our top priority," the Indian River School District said. "We appreciate the assistance of the Delaware State Police and are cooperating fully with this ongoing investigation.”