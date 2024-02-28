Salisbury, MD (21801)

Today

Windy with rain likely. High 67F. Winds SSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Windy with periods of rain this evening. Partial clearing overnight. Low 32F. Winds WNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.