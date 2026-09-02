WORCESTER CO., Md. - One man is dead following a crash involving a box truck on Route 12 near the Wicomico and Worcester county line on Wednesday morning.
The Worcester County Sheriff’s Office announced the closure of Route 12, or Snow Hill Road, between Nassawango Church Road and St. Lukes Road on Wednesday at about 10:45 a.m. on Sept 2.
At 11:20 a.m., the Salisbury Fire Department confirmed they were on the scene, sharing photos of an overturned truck.
Maryland State Police say a Nissan Maxima was driving north on Snow Hill Road when it crossed into the southbound lane for unknown reasons, striking an oncoming Freightliner box truck.
MSP says the driver of the Nissan, 21-year-old Nijee Williams-Seck, of Virginia Beach, died at the scene. A 17-year-old passenger of the car was flown to a local trauma center.
The driver of the box truck, a 36-year-old man, was taken to a local hospital by ambulance.
All lanes remain closed as the investigation continues as of 3:30 p.m., according to MSP.