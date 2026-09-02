An overturned box truck and severely damaged car following a collision on Rt. 12 on Sept. 2.

WORCESTER CO., Md. - One man is dead following a crash involving a box truck on Route 12 near the Wicomico and Worcester county line on Wednesday morning.

The Worcester County Sheriff’s Office announced the closure of Route 12, or Snow Hill Road, between Nassawango Church Road and St. Lukes Road on Wednesday at about 10:45 a.m. on Sept 2.

At 11:20 a.m., the Salisbury Fire Department confirmed they were on the scene, sharing photos of an overturned truck.

Maryland State Police say a Nissan Maxima was driving north on Snow Hill Road when it crossed into the southbound lane for unknown reasons, striking an oncoming Freightliner box truck.

An overturned truck on Snow Hill Road

Courtesy of the Salisbury Fire Department

MSP says the driver of the Nissan, 21-year-old Nijee Williams-Seck, of Virginia Beach, died at the scene. A 17-year-old passenger of the car was flown to a local trauma center.

The driver of the box truck, a 36-year-old man, was taken to a local hospital by ambulance.

All lanes remain closed as the investigation continues as of 3:30 p.m., according to MSP. 

 

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Sean joined WBOC as Digital Content Producer in February 2023. Originally from New Jersey, Sean graduated from Rutgers University with bachelor’s degrees in East Asian Studies and Religion. He has lived in New York, California, and Virginia before he and his wife finally found a place to permanently call home in Maryland. With family in Laurel, Ocean Pines, Berlin, and Captain’s Cove, Sean has deep ties to the Eastern Shore and is thrilled to be working at WBOC serving the community.

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