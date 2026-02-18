PAINTER, VA - The Accomack County Sheriff’s Office says 25-year-old Daevon Tyrique Stines, from Painter, was arrested yesterday for the 2023 shooting and killing of Aaliyah Antonatte Shakuria Collick.
They say he was indicted on charges of 2nd degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. He is being held without bond at the Accomack County jail.
Police say they were called to Keller Pond Road in Painter just before 3:45 p.m. on December 4th, 2023 on reports of shooting victims. There, they found a 23-year-old man and a 24-year-old woman suffering from gunshot wounds. The woman, identified as Aaliyah Antonatte Shakuria Collick, of Painter, died at the scene.
The 23-year-old man was taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital where he was listed in stable condition.
Authorities continue to investigate the incident and ask anyone with information to contact them at 757-787-1131 or 757-824-5666.