DOVER, DE - The Delaware State Police are investigating a single-vehicle crash that claimed the life of a 28-year-old woman in Dover Friday morning.
According to police, a Mazda CX5 was driving west on Hazlettville Road near Artis Drive just after midnight on September 27th. Police say the Mazda drove off the road after failing to negotiate a curve, striking a mailbox and utility pole guide wire. The car then flipped, police say, hitting a tree and an unoccupied car parked near a home on Hazlettville Road.
DSP identified the driver as 28-year-old Cassidy Ramsey, of Dover. Police say Ramsey was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected from the vehicle. She died at the scene.
Delaware State Police ask anyone with information on this crash to to contact them at 302-698-8451.