CAMDEN, Del. - Delaware State Police are investigating a hit-and-run that resulted in the death of a 3-year-old boy yesterday.
State police say a white pickup truck hit and killed a 3-year-old child on South State Street on Tuesday, Aug. 8. The truck was driving northbound just after 4 p.m. when the boy ran across the road towards the Allen Frear Elementary School, according to police. The truck reportedly did not stop and fled the scene.
The child was taken to a nearby hospital where he died.
On Wednesday, the Delaware State Police announced they had identified an 18-year-old from Smyrna as the driver of the truck and made contact with him. The incident remains under investigation and no charges had yet been announced as of 11 a.m. Wednesday morning.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective J. Lane at Delaware State Police Troop 3 at 302-698-8457 or the Troop 3 desk line at 302-697-4454.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.