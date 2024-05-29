FRANKFORD, DE - The Delaware State Police are investigating a single-vehicle crash in Frankford Tuesday night that claimed the life of one man.
According to police, just before 10:30 p.m. on May 28th, a Honda Accord was driving north on Frankford School Road. As the car exited a curve, the driver lost control and drove off the east side of the road, hitting a fence and overturning in a ditch, according to police.
Police say the driver, a Frankford man, was unrestrained and ejected from the Honda. He was taken to a nearby hospital but died of his injuries.
On Thursday, May 30th, police identified the victim as Wayne Wheeler, Jr. of Frankford. Wheeler was 45.
Delaware State Police continue to investigate the fatal crash and ask any witnesses to contact them at 302-703-3266.