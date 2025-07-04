One Killed in Gumboro Crash

(Photo: MGN)

DOVER, DE - Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal crash in Dover that occurred Thursday evening.

Police say a Honda Accord was stopped at the intersection of Birchfield Drive and Forrest Avenue on July 3 at about 6 p.m. At the same time, investigators say a Hyundai Veloster was driving west on Forrest Avenue towards the intersection. According to police, the Honda passed the stop sign and entered the intersection, colliding with the Hyundai.

The driver of the Honda, identified by DSP as 76-year-old Ann Skeans of Dover, was taken to a nearby hospital but did not survive her injuries. 

The driver of the Hyundai, a 17-year-old from Marydel, MD, was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Delaware State Police continue to investigate this fatal crash and ask anyone who witnessed it to contact them at 302-698-8451.

 

Tags

Digital Content Producer

Sean joined WBOC as Digital Content Producer in February 2023. Originally from New Jersey, Sean graduated from Rutgers University with bachelor’s degrees in East Asian Studies and Religion. He has lived in New York, California, and Virginia before he and his wife finally found a place to permanently call home in Maryland. With family in Laurel, Ocean Pines, Berlin, and Captain’s Cove, Sean has deep ties to the Eastern Shore and is thrilled to be working at WBOC serving the community.

Recommended for you