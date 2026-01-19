MILFORD, DE– Emergency crews responded to a serious crash in the 250 block of North Rehoboth Boulevard early Monday in which an 81-year-old woman was fatally struck.
The Milford Police Department says a BMW was driving north on North Rehoboth Blvd at about 6:30 a.m. on Jan. 19 near Perdue Farms when an 81-year-old pedestrian entered the lane for unknown reasons. The BMW then struck the woman.
The victim was taken to a nearby hospital but sadly did not survive. The driver of the BMW, a 75-year-old, was not injured.
DelDOT said northbound North Rehoboth Boulevard closed from Front Street to 8th Street as crews worked to clear the scene, according to DelDOT. The roadway was closed for about two two and a half hours.
Police ask anyone who witnessed this crash to contact them at 302-422-8081.