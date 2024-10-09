CAROLINE CO., MD - The Caroline County Sheriff’s Office are searching for a man wanted in both Maryland and Delaware.
According to police, authorities are searching for Joshua Kyle Murphy. The Sheriff’s Office says Murphy fled from police Wednesday morning and is wanted by both the Caroline County Sheriff’s Office and Delaware State Police. Police say Murphy is described as a 35-year-old white male, about 5’9” and 215 pounds.
The Caroline County Sheriff tells WBOC Murphy is wanted in Maryland on two counts of theft as well as a charge of breaking and entering. Police responded to the report of breaking and entering in Goldsboro Wednesday morning, launching the search for Murphy, according to the Sheriff.
Multiple agencies including the Caroline County Sheriff’s Office, the Maryland State Police, Delaware State Police, and Natural Resources police are all involved in the search for Murphy.
At 11:40 a.m. on Wednesday, the sheriff announced that law enforcement has decided to discontinue the active search for Murphy. Law enforcement will continue to maintain a presence in the area, according to officials.
Authorities advise neighbors not to approach Murphy and call 911 immediately if they have information on his whereabouts.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.