CAMDEN, Del. — A suspect has been arrested in connection with a shooting at a Camden Redner's on Tuesday.
Camden Police confirmed Thursday that officers arrested JayMere Matthews, of Magnolia and he was arraigned today. Police say he turned himself in.
He is charged with attempted murder, possession of a firearm while committing a felony, and illegal possession of a firearm. Mathews is being held at the Sussex Correctional institution on a more than $200,000 cash bond. Police have not released a mug shot. There's no word on his next court date.
Camden, Dover, and Delaware State Police (DSP) responded to the incident at the Redner's on South DuPont Highway shortly before 6 p.m Tuesday night.
The victim was transported to Bayhealth Kent Campus and is said to be in stable condition.
One Redner's employee gave their account of what happened, saying they saw a shopper helping the victim, applying pressure to their wound until an ambulance arrived.
The Walgreens across the way also closed at the time of the shooting, according to Grace, an employee there.
"There is a window that points right to Redner's, and we were being nosy and looked out there, and all of a sudden we saw a bunch of cops pull up, and they came out with AK's and started rushing in there," she said.
DSP used their helicopter to search the area for the suspect after he fled the scene.
Grace said she saw him run away, "Next thing you know we see someone running out, and the cops were chasing him with guns, and everybody is crying and running out."
Despite Tuesday night's crime scene, many customers continued with their shopping routines. Some speculated that a private conflict triggered the shooting because the gunman fired one shot and left.
Paul Filik said, "I think eventually they'll find him and narrow it down because I do believe that it was probably something personal." Another shopper promised to "be more aware in stores now." George Makdad said, "I'll do that, but I'm not going to be afraid."
The Camden Police Department asks anyone with information to call the station.
