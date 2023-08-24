Salisbury, MD (21801)

Today

Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 74F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%..

Tonight

Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 74F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.