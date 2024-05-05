SUSSEX COUNTY, DE - A beached whale was found in the Indian River Inlet Sunday morning.
The sub adult fin whale was found at the north side of the Indian River Inlet Bridge. Officials from the MERR Institute (Marine Education, Research & Rehabilitation Institute), said the whale is about 50 feet long.
MERR report that the whale is ill, and indicated there is an underlying condition. They also said that the whale is dying and unfortunately due to the water levels and waves, experts are not able to get close enough to sedate it.
On Monday, May 6th, volunteers with the MERR Institute confirmed to WBOC the whale had died. The exact cause of death has not yet been confirmed.
This is a developing story. WBOC's Jack Ford will have more as details become available.