LEWES, DE - The Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal crash in Lewes on Tuesday that claimed the life of a 58-year-old woman.
According to police, a 6-wheel box truck was driving east on John J Williams Highway towards Mulberry Knoll Road just before 2 a.m. on March 5th. Police say, for currently unknown reasons, a bicyclist rode into the path of the box truck on John J. Williams Highway and was struck.
The bicyclist, a 58-year-old woman, died at the scene. On Wednesday, police identified the victim as Lisa Norton, of Lewes.
The box truck driver, a 60-year-old Salisbury man, was not injured.
The roadway was closed for about 2.5 hours as the scene was cleared and investigated.
Delaware State Police continue to investigate and ask any witnesses to contact them at 302-703-3264..