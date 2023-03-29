OCEAN CITY, Md.- Ocean City Police and the Fire Marshal are investigating a car fire after a body was found inside late Tuesday night.
Ocean City Police say the fire happened in the east parking lot on 200 125th Street near Northside Park just before midnight.
Ocean City Firefighters put the fire out and found a body inside the vehicle. The victim has been taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner for identification and an autopsy.
This is an active joint investigation between the Ocean City Police Department Criminal Investigation Division and the Ocean City Fire Marshal’s Office. The investigation is on going. Any one with information can contact the OC Police Department.