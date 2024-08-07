CAMBRIDGE, MD - Cambridge Police have arrested a suspect in connection to what they believe was a targeted shooting in July.
Cambridge Police say the shooting happened around 2:49 p.m. at the Corner Market Exxon, located on the corner of Church Creek Road and Stone Boundary Road on July 11th. Police say a white vehicle was seen speeding away from the scene while officers were en route. Officers then learned that two shooting victims arrived at the University of Maryland Shore Medical Center at Cambridge.
Police say a 19-year-old man and a 20-year-old man, both from Cambridge, were treated for non-life-threatening gunshot wounds. Police reportedly found the white vehicle with damage from the shooting.
Cambridge Police say their investigation leads them to believe it was a targeted shooting. On July 12th, an arrest warrant was issued for Dykir Qualick Lee, 23, of Cambridge, in connection to the shooting. Police say they attempted to locate Lee multiple times but were unable to locate him. Investigators then requested the assistance of the United States Marshall's Fugitive Task Force who were able to track Lee back to the Cambridge area.
On Wednesday, August 7th, authorities found Lee at a home on Woods Road. Lee was taken into custody and turned over to the Dorchester County Department of Corrections without bond on the following charges:
-Attempted 1st Degree Murder (3 counts)
-Attempted 2nd Degree Murder (3 counts)
-Assault 1st Degree (3 counts)
-Assault 2nd Degree (3 counts)
-Reckless Endangerment (3 counts)
-Firearm Use Violent Crime
-Handgun in Vehicle
-Loaded Handgun in Vehicle
-Handgun on Person
-Loaded Handgun on Person