CAMDEN, DE - Camden Mayoral candidate, Fleur McKendell posted to social media on Saturday that she has lost the election for mayor.
Town of Camden residents voted on a new mayor Saturday. Council member and acting Mayor Larry Dougherty Sr. ran against central Delaware NAACP President Fleur McKendell. Dougherty took over the mayoral role following the resignation of former Mayor Justin King.
McKendell posted to her campaign's Facebook page late Saturday night stating she lost. McKendell posted:
"Good evening family and friends. We came close but not close enough, and I did not win the election for Mayor of Camden. Systemic obstacles continue to block progress, but I will not be deterred. I trust God and his plan for me, especially the overwhelming opportunities to effectuate change in my community. Thanks for your prayers and support!"
On Monday, February 26th, Camden shared their official election results with Dougherty earning 279 votes and McKendell receiving 209.
McKendell had previously spoken with WBOC regarding her concerns about alleged interference in the election and campaign procedures. She emphasized the need for independent oversight to ensure fair access to the polls.
Larry Dougherty expressed his support for hiring recommended personnel from the board of elections to oversee the election.
Vicki Rhodes also won the race for council seat, earning 287 votes over Michelle Snyder's 181.