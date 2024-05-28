DOVER, DE - Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal crash into a Dover home early Tuesday morning that claimed the life of a 56-year-old woman who was inside.
According to police, a Honda Accord was driving west on Forrest Avenue just before 2:45 a.m. on May 28th when the driver lost control attempting to negotiate a curve. The car drove off the road, striking a mailbox before crashing into a home on Forrest Avenue. Police say the driver then fled and has yet to be identified.
DSP say a 56-year-old woman, identified as Dawn Dimartino of Dover, Delaware, was home at the time and was severely injured. Police say she was taken to a local hospital but succumbed to her injuries.
Delaware State Police continue the investigation into the crash and ask any witnesses to contact them at 302-698-8457.