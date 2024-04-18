GEORGETOWN, DE - The Georgetown Police Department says two people have been seriously injured after a car crashed into a local business Thursday.
According to police, officers responded to reports of a crash on Layton Ave just before 8:15 a.m. on April 18th. Upon arrival, police found a vehicle had crashed into Tienda Jimenez off of Layton Ave. One person inside the business at the time of the crash was struck, police say. That victim, as well as the driver of the vehicle, were both taken to a nearby hospital for serious injuries.
In a press release Friday, police said a Jeep Cherokee driven by Matilde Ordonez-Perez, 53, was pulling into a parking spot on Thursday when the vehicle abruptly accelerated. The vehicle then crashed through the business' glass doors, striking a victim who was seated inside.
As of Friday, April 19th, the victim remains in the hospital in serious but stable condition, police say.
According to investigators, Ordonez-Perez was treated and released at the hospital and then turned herself into authorities on the following charges: