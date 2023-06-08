The Delaware Division of Motor Vehicles has reopened cash booths at toll plazas. The agency says the reopening is due to a reduction in the Air Quality Index. The DMV left cash booths unattended on Thursday due to the poor air quality. The DMV says it will continue to monitor the AQI forecast and determine the effects it may have, if any, on DMV operations for Friday.
UPDATE: Cash Booths Reopen in Delaware
- Chaz Gill
-
- Updated
Chaz Gill
