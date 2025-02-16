QUEEN ANNE'S CO., MD - The Chesapeake Bay Bridge has reopened after a full closure was implemented due to strong winds.
5:00pm
According to the Queen Anne's County Office of the Sheriff and the Maryland Transportation Authority, the Chesapeake Bay Bridge will be fully closed due to strong winds.
State officials are urging motorists to seek alternative routes at this time.
Update
As of 7:00pm, traffic officials have reopened the bridge.
MDTA says "only automobiles, pickup trucks, flatbed trailers, commercial buses and heavy-laden tractor/trailers are permitted to cross the bridge. Tractor-box trailer combinations will not be permitted to cross any bridge if the gross weight is less than 64,000 pounds."
Motorists can hear the latest updates on the bridge and closures by calling 1-877-229-7726.