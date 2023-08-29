BRIDGEVILLE, Del. - A chicken house caught fire in Bridgeville Monday night, requiring the response of multiple local fire stations.
Fire companies responded to the extensive fire on Blanchard Road just before 9 p.m. Monday night.Firefighters from both Delaware and Maryland were on the scene to battle the flames.
In a Facebook post shared on Tuesday morning, the Greenwood Fire Department listed at least eight other fire companies who responded alongside them.
The Delaware Fire Marshal's Office tells WBOC the fire did an estimated $400,000 in damage. There were chickens inside at the time of the fire that were killed. No other injuries were reported.
No word yet on a cause, the fire marshal is investigating.