CHINCOTEAGUE, Va. - The Chincoteague Causeway has reopened after being closed earlier Thursday due to flooding concerns from the coastal storm.
The Virginia Department of Transportation continues to monitor roadway and weather conditions. Town officials warn conditions could change quickly with high tides and coastal flooding and are urging motorists to use caution when traveling.
Stay up to date on the Thanksgiving coastal storm with radar and hourly forecasts in the WBOC Weather App, available for Apple and Android.