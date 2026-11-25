CHINCOTEAGUE, Va. - The Town of Chincoteague has issued a state of emergency and is strongly urging residents and visitors in low-lying and flood-prone areas to voluntarily evacuate Wednesday, with tides forecast to reach 6.5 feet Thanksgiving morning.
At around 1:15 p.m. on Nov. 25, Chincoteague officials declared a state of emergency in preparation of a powerful coastal storm on Thursday.
"Strong winds, heavy rainfall, significant roadway flooding, and possible closure of the Chincoteague Causeway are anticipated, tonight and tomorrow morning," the town said in a social media post.
In an earlier update, town officials said rising tide forecasts point to potentially historic flooding in parts of Chincoteague Island. The town anticipates the Chincoteague Causeway will close and warned that floodwaters could cover roads and enter homes and businesses. Power outages are also possible.
Officials urged anyone planning to leave to do so Wednesday while roads are still safely accessible. The town said it is especially concerned about people with medical conditions, limited mobility or a need for electrically powered medical equipment.
Emergency services will remain operational, but the town warned that flooding could delay crews or prevent them from reaching some parts of the island.
The evacuation recommendation is voluntary. Officials urged people to avoid driving through flooded roads and to monitor the Town of Chincoteague’s official Facebook page and CodeRED emergency notifications for updates.
Chincoteague Mayor Denise Bowden provided the following statement in full to WBOC on Wednesday:
"While Chincoteague Island and the Delmarva Peninsula are no strangers to this type of weather event, we continue to take these storms very seriously. Our crews are ready to respond to any incident that may occur. We do, however, ask that our residents and visitors keep an eye on the town’s Facebook page, and monitor the weather event as it moves through as the safety of all persons is the number one goal. The good news is that it looks like by Friday afternoon this storm will be out of our area and we can enjoy a good weekend gathering with family and friends."
Stay up to date on the coastal storm with radar and hourly forecasts in the WBOC weather app, available for Apple and Android.