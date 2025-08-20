BERLIN, MD - The Worcester County Sheriff's Office announced lane closures on Route 50/Ocean Gateway after a collision on Wednesday night.
The Worcester County Sheriff's Office reported the collision on their official Facebook page around 5:00pm on August 20th. They say the incident occurred on Rt. 50/Ocean Gateway going eastbound in Berlin.
There are currently lane closures between Samuel Bowen Boulevard/Grays Corner Road and Jerry Mack Road/Man O War Lane.
Law enforcement says to expect delays and to avoid the area or use alternate routes.
At 6:00pm, the Worcester County Sheriff's Office announced that the roadway was cleared. There are no further updates on the collision.