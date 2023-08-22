BIVALVE, Md. - Cove Beach in Bivalve has reopened after bacteria levels have reportedly returned to normal.
The Wicomico County Health Department says the beach was tested last week after high levels were detected on Wednesday. Results from the test came back on Friday which led to the decision to close the beach.
The health department said they would retest on Monday with results expected today. The results of the test allowed for the reopening Tuesday, just after noon.
Officials say children, the elderly, pregnant women, and those with a weakened immune system are most likely to get sick from swimming in contaminated water. They are also most likely to become seriously ill from exposure to waterborne illnesses.
Exposure to bacteria, viruses, and parasites in contaminated water can cause symptoms and diseases ranging from ear, nose, and eye infections to diarrhea, vomiting, hepatitis, encephalitis, skin rashes, and respiratory illnesses.
You can reduce your risk of getting sick by following these tips:
- Pay attention to contamination and advisory warnings and stay out of polluted water.
- Avoid swimming at beaches after heavy rainfall.
- Stay out of murky or foul-smelling water.
- Avoid beach water if you have an open wound or infection.
- Swim without putting your head under water.
For questions, you call the Department of Environmental Health at (410) 546- 4446 or visit www.wicomicohealth.org.