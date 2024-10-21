ACCOMACK COUNTY, VA - The Virginia State Police are investigating a deadly single-vehicle collision that occurred in Painter on Monday night.
On October 21, at about 6:30pm, the Virginia State Police responded to 33372 Lankford Highway in Painter for a single-vehicle crash.
Police say a 2010 Buick Lucerne crashed into the corner of a two-story brick house. The driver of the vehicle was found to be " unresponsive and ultimately pronounced deceased by medics."
On Tuesday, police identified the victim as Napoleon Coles, 76, of Melfa.
VSP say alcohol or speed did not appear to be factors in the collision.
The incident is still under investigation.