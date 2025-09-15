LONG NECK, Del. - Delaware State Police say they are investigating a fatal golf cart crash on Sept. 14 in Long Neck.
Officials say a Venom EV golf cart was traveling on Piney Crest Lane when the front passenger fell. The woman, a 35-year-old from Millsboro, was not wearing a seatbelt and was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver, a 44-year-old from Millsboro, was not injured. Police say the golf cart did not strike another object and sustained no damage.
On Sept. 16, Delaware State Police identified the 35-year-old woman as Sandy Sokira.
Anyone who witnessed the incident or has relevant information is asked to contact Delaware State Police at (302) 703-3269.