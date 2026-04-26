LEWES, Del. - A man died in Lewes Sunday morning in a single-car crash, according to Delaware State Police.
Officials say around 12:20 a.m., a car was driving south on Wil King Road, south of Kendale Road in Lewes. They say the car drove off the road, entered a ditch, and flipped over onto the roof, before hitting a tree.
DSP say the driver was a 26-year-old man. They say he was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the car during the crash.
He was taken to a local hospital, DSP say, where he died. On Monday, April 27, police identified him as Anthony Hunt, of Lewes.
The investigation is still ongoing.