DEADLY CRASH GRAPHIC

(Photo: MGN)

LEWES, Del. - A man died in Lewes Sunday morning in a single-car crash, according to Delaware State Police.

Officials say around 12:20 a.m., a car was driving south on Wil King Road, south of Kendale Road in Lewes. They say the car drove off the road, entered a ditch, and flipped over onto the roof, before hitting a tree.

DSP say the driver was a 26-year-old man. They say he was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the car during the crash. 

He was taken to a local hospital, DSP say, where he died. On Monday, April 27, police identified him as Anthony Hunt, of Lewes.

The investigation is still ongoing.

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Digital Content Producer

Sean joined WBOC as Digital Content Producer in February 2023. Originally from New Jersey, Sean graduated from Rutgers University with bachelor’s degrees in East Asian Studies and Religion. He has lived in New York, California, and Virginia before he and his wife finally found a place to permanently call home in Maryland. With family in Laurel, Ocean Pines, Berlin, and Captain’s Cove, Sean has deep ties to the Eastern Shore and is thrilled to be working at WBOC serving the community.

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