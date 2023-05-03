SUSSEX COUNTY, Del. -- The U.S. Army Corp of Engineers announced on May 1st an update to beach replenishment projects along the Delaware coast.
After being pushed back for several weeks, replenishment on Bethany, South Bethany, and Fenwick Island beaches was expected to start late into the summer.
However, USACE’s contractor, Weeks Marine, Inc., is mobilizing a third hopper dredge to the site, which will significantly impact the schedule with construction beginning earlier than anticipated in several communities.
Fenwick Island realtor John Kleinstuber says the update is great news for his business.
"Getting it done in May, the early part of May, is a lot better than the heart of the summer when the tourist season begins," says Kleinstuber.
Construction in Fenwick Island is now estimated to be completed in late may or early June. Work on South Bethany is estimated to take place by mid to late June. Depending on when that work is done, Bethany Beach construction could start in early June and be completed in late June.
Danette Schultz of Fenwick Island is optimistic about the project, but has doubts.
"There's a lot of things that I'm sure will affect that, weather being one of them," says Schultz. "So if that happens, that will be fantastic because I really don't feel our season starts until mid-June."
However, South Bethany and Bethany Beach broker, Jaclyn Hills, isn't convinced.
"Every time, they've given a deadline, they're never on time, is what I've noticed," says Hills. "They try."
The USACE says the new dates are subject to change based on weather, equipment issues, and the overall dredging progress.