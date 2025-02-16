DELAWARE - Delaware Electric Cooperative announced that they were working all of Sunday to restore power to homes following damaging winds and rain that occurred across the state.
As of Sunday night, Delaware Electric Cooperative reports that they have restored power to more than 4,500 homes. The wind speeds throughout the day got up to 50-60 mph at times, knocking down trees and damaging power lines.
Around 10:50pm, DEC reported that only 40-50 homes were still without power. They say the remaining outages are due to broken poles and infrastructure damage. Those specific outages will take longer to repair throughout the night.
The energy company says that "additional and possibly widespread outages are likely overnight as wind gusts continue", and that if customers lose power they should be prepared to be without power for several hours or longer. DEC states that their crews are working across central and southern Delaware and that they "may not be able to provide accurate estimated times of restoration – these winds have been similar to what we see during a tropical storm."
Outages can be reported by calling 855-332-9090 or by visiting DEC's reporting site.