GEORGETOWN, Del. - Delaware State Police arrested a Georgetown 18-year-old for a November shooting in Georgetown.
Police say around 5:20 p.m. on Nov. 19, troopers responded to the 22000 block of Lewes Georgetown Highway in Georgetown for a report that a residence had been struck by gunfire. The preliminary investigation showed that an unknown suspect fired an unknown number of shots that hit the residence. Two adults were home at the time, but no one was injured.
DSP say detectives identified Jedidiah Dorman as the suspect.
On Dec. 1, Dorman turned himself in. He was arrested for the following:
- Possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony (felony)
- Reckless endangering 1st degree (felony) - 2 counts
- Criminal mischief under $1,000
He was released on a $15,000 unsecured bond.
Delaware State Police Troop 4 Criminal Investigations Unit is continuing to investigate the incident and ask that anyone with relevant information contact 302-752-3798.