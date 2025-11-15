Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM EST SUNDAY... ...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM SUNDAY TO 6 AM EST MONDAY... * WHAT...For the Small Craft Advisory, southwest winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. For the Gale Warning, northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and waves 2 to 4 ft expected. * WHERE...Chesapeake Bay from Drum Point MD to Smith Point VA and Tangier Sound and the inland waters surrounding Bloodsworth Island. * WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, until 6 AM EST Sunday. For the Gale Warning, from 6 AM Sunday to 6 AM EST Monday. * IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous waves which could capsize or damage vessels. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for hazardous conditions. &&