CAMDEN-WYOMING, Del. - Delaware State Police say they are investigating a fatal crash that occurred December 20 in Camden-Wyoming. Around 6 p.m. that evening, a Ford Fusion was driving westbound on Westville Road between Allabands Mill Road and Mallard Drive toward a slight curve. A Ram 2500 towing a utility trailer was traveling in the opposite direction at the same time with a Chevrolet Suburban driving directly behind it.
DSP say that their preliminary investigation showed the Suburban attempted to pass the Ram truck in a no-passing zone and as a result sideswiped the driver's side of the Ford. Then, as the Suburban returned to the eastbound lane, its passenger side hit the front of the driver's side of the Ram. Because of this, the Suburban exited the south edge of the roadway, re-entered Westville Road, and exited the north edge of the roadway. The Suburban then struck a tree and caught fire.
A Camden-Wyoming man who was driving the Suburban was pronounced dead at the scene. On Monday, police identified him as Joseph Mogle, 84.
The Ram driver, a 31-year-old Dover man, and the Ford driver, a 37-year-old Hartly man, were uninjured in the crash, police say.
Westville Road was closed for about 5 hours while the scene was investigated and the roadway was cleared.
DSP say the investigation is ongoing and ask that anyone who witnessed the crash, has footage of the crash, or has information related to the crash contact Sergeant J. Jefferson at 302-365-848.