SEAFORD, DE - The Delaware State Police are investigating a shooting in Sussex County Wednesday night. The Seaford Police Department asked those in the community to avoid the area of Nutter Park and Collins Ave.
The Delaware State Police have confirmed to WBOC that the presence was due to a shooting, and they have taken over the investigation.
SPD are asking everyone to avoid the area.
Around 9:30pm on Wednesday night, the Seaford School District announced that Thursday, March 13th, would be an asynchronous learning day for Seaford High School due to the shooting.
Superintendent Dr. DiGirolamo said, "While no current students were physically injured in today’s events, we recognize that many have close family ties within the community. In light of the fear, anger, and uncertainty this may cause, I am concerned that tomorrow could be an emotionally charged day, particularly for our high school students."
The school district says they are working closely with law enforcement and are offering outreach to the impacted families and students. They are also coordinating additional counseling support for those in need.
This is a developing story. We will update this article when more information is available.