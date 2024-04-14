FELTON, DE - Delaware State Police are investigating a single-vehicle deadly crash that occurred early Sunday morning.
At approximately 3:10am on Sunday, Delaware State Police say that a Chevrolet Silverado was traveling westbound on Paradise Alley Road, approaching a stop sign at the South Dupont Highway intersection in Felton.
Officials say that the vehicle did not stop at the sign and crossed both lanes. It then veered off the southwest edge of the roadway and struck a stop sign located on the eastbound side of Paradise Road, according to DSP.
The vehicle continued to travel through a grassy area before side-swiping a large tree in the area.
Officials say that the driver, 20-year-old Brice Feldman of Clayton, Delaware, died at the scene.
Delaware State Police continue to investigate the incident. Troopers are asking anyone who witnessed the crash to contact DSP at (302) 698-8451.