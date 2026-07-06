Delmar School District

Delmar School District

DELMAR, Del. - Delmar School District's School Board Vice-President has resigned weeks after being charged with DUI.

On June 23, the Delmar Police Department confirmed to WBOC that Shane T. Bowden had been charged with driving under the influence. According to police, Bowden was charged and arrested in late May.

He was previously listed as the Delmar School Board Vice-President with his term ending in 2027.  

According to court records, Bowden had a scheduled arraignment on Monday, June 22. He is currently scheduled for a case review in the Sussex County Court of Common Pleas on July 31. 

Shane Bowden

Delmar School District

As of July 6, Bowden is no longer listed as the board's vice-president, with that position now listed online as "TBA."

WBOC reached out to Delmar Superintendent Dr. Michael Bleile on Monday who confirmed Bowden had resigned. It was not immediately clear if the DUI charge was a factor in the decision.

 

Tags

Digital Content Producer

Sean joined WBOC as Digital Content Producer in February 2023. Originally from New Jersey, Sean graduated from Rutgers University with bachelor’s degrees in East Asian Studies and Religion. He has lived in New York, California, and Virginia before he and his wife finally found a place to permanently call home in Maryland. With family in Laurel, Ocean Pines, Berlin, and Captain’s Cove, Sean has deep ties to the Eastern Shore and is thrilled to be working at WBOC serving the community.

Recommended for you