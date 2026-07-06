DELMAR, Del. - Delmar School District's School Board Vice-President has resigned weeks after being charged with DUI.
On June 23, the Delmar Police Department confirmed to WBOC that Shane T. Bowden had been charged with driving under the influence. According to police, Bowden was charged and arrested in late May.
He was previously listed as the Delmar School Board Vice-President with his term ending in 2027.
According to court records, Bowden had a scheduled arraignment on Monday, June 22. He is currently scheduled for a case review in the Sussex County Court of Common Pleas on July 31.
As of July 6, Bowden is no longer listed as the board's vice-president, with that position now listed online as "TBA."
WBOC reached out to Delmar Superintendent Dr. Michael Bleile on Monday who confirmed Bowden had resigned. It was not immediately clear if the DUI charge was a factor in the decision.