DOVER, DE - A 36-year-old Dover man is facing various charges including DUI after a fatal crash involving a pedestrian Wednesday evening.
According to police, a Kia Soul was traveling north on US Route 13 just after 5:15 p.m. on January 24th in Townsend and was reported to have been driving erratically. Police say the car then struck a pedestrian wearing bright reflective-colored clothing. It is not yet clear if the pedestrian was in the right lane or the road’s shoulder, authorities say.
After the crash, the Kia came to a stop and caught fire and was engulfed in flames, according to officials.
The pedestrian, identified as 40-year-old Danny Rankin of Townsend, died at the scene.
The driver of the Kia was uninjured and police say he appeared to be under the influence of a drug. He has been charged with Driving Under the Influence of a Drug, Possession of a Controlled or Counterfeit Substance, Driving While Suspended, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
Two passengers were also in the Kia at the time of the crash, a 23-year-old woman and a 4-year-old child, both from Dover. The two passengers were taken to a hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.