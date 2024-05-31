SMYRNA, DE - The Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal crash involving a motorcycle Thursday afternoon.
Police say a Jeep Cherokee was driving east on Sweet Corn Lane on May 30th just before 1:15 p.m. and stopped at a stop sign at the intersection of South Dupont Boulevard. At the same time, a Harley Davidson motorcycle was driving south on South Dupont Boulevard in the left lane towards the intersection. Police say the Jeep pulled into the intersection attempting to cross South Dupont Boulevard, crossing directly in front of the motorcycle. The motorcycle then collided with the driver’s side of the Jeep.
The driver of the motorcycle, 59-year-old Lance Sieben, of Dover, died at the scene.
The driver and passenger of the Jeep, a Smyrna man and woman, both 69, were taken to a nearby hospital for minor injuries.
Delaware State Police continue to investigate this fatal crash and ask anyone who witnessed it to contact them at 302-698-8457.