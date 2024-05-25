DOVER, DE - The Dover Police Department is investigating a shooting that resulted in the death of a 29-year-old Dover man on Saturday night.
Dover Police Department was called for a shooting in the area of New Castle Avenue and East Water Street in Dover on Saturday night. DPD say they responded and located the victim, who had sustained a gunshot wound to his upper body.
The victim, identified by Dover Police on Sunday as 29-year-old Jonair Pollard, of Dover was transported to Bayhealth Kent Campus for treatment. Dover Police say Pollard was pronounced dead at the hospital as a result of his injuries.
On Sunday, May 26th, Dover Police Department announced that they had arrested 59-year-old William Mills of Dover for the murder of Pollard. DPD say they identified Mills as the person responsible for the shooting and the department's Special Operations Response Team executed a search warrant at 400 East Wind Drive in Dover. He was taken into custody without incident.
Mills was committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on $250,000 cash bail on the following charges:
- Murder First Degree
- Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony
- Possession of a Firearm by a Person Prohibited
Dover Police Department say "Mills is presumed innocent until proven guilty."