DOVER, DE– Dover Police have announced the arrest of a man following an extended barricade situation Wednesday.
Police asked the public to stay clear of the 100 block of Holmes Street amid an increased police presence in the early hours of October 30th. The Special Operations Response Team and assisting units responded around 6 a.m.
According to authorities, a victim alerted police just before 1:45 a.m. that Michael Moran, 36, of Dover, was inside her home and was not supposed to be there. Police say they also learned six children were also in the home at the time.
Police say they arrived at the home and saw Moran inside. Moran then came outside and pointed a gun at officers before running back into the house and locking the doors. Multiple emergency response teams responded to the scene to begin negotiations with Moran.
A statewide alert was issued to request Delawareans to avoid the area.
Just beofre 11 a.m., Dover Police say Moran surrendered and was arrested without incident. WBOC crews were on the scene as the six children were safely located and turned over to a family member. Luckily, no injuries were reported, according to police.
A search of the home revealed a Ruger 9mm handgun and a Zigana 9mm handgun along with ammunition, according to investigators.
Moran was taken to Sussex Correctional Institution on $47,000 cash bail on the following charges:
-Aggravated Menacing (2x)
-Possession of a Firearm by a Person Prohibited
-Felony Resisting Arrest
-Trespassing First Degree
-Capias