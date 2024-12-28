DOVER, DE - The Dover Police Department say the 14-year-old who was shot on Christmas Eve died from his injuries.
Investigators say they were called to Bayhealth Kent Campus just before 7 p.m. on Tuesday, December 24, on reports of a teen suffering from a gunshot wound. Due to the severity of his injuries, the 14-year-old was flown to Nemours Hospital in New Castle County.
Police say the victim was sitting in a parked car on Willis Road when two unknown suspects approached the car and one of them opened fire, striking the teen. Both suspects fled on foot and the teen victim was driven to Bayhealth Kent Campus in a privately owned car.
Dover Police say the 14-year-old, identified as Juwan Walker, of Dover, died from his injuries on December 27.
On December 28th, the Dover Police Department announced that two teens had been arrested for the shooting.
Police say a 15-year-old and a 13-year-old, both of Dover, were arrested after a search warrant at a home on Stevenson Drive. The 13-year-old was arrested during the search warrant and transported to Dover Police Department. The 15-year-old was arrested at an apartment in the 400 block of Country Drive, and taken to the Dover Police Department.
DPD say the 13-year-old male was committed to Stevenson House Detention Center on $181,000 cash bail on the following charges:
-Murder Second Degree
-Conspiracy First Degree
-Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony
-Possession of a Firearm or Ammunition by a Person Prohibited (2x)
-Reckless Endangering in the First Degree
-Criminal Mischief Over $1000 under $5000
DPD say the 15-year-old male was committed to Stevenson House Detention Center on $181,000 cash bail on the following charges:
-Murder Second Degree
-Conspiracy First Degree
-Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony
-Possession of a Firearm or Ammunition by a Person Prohibited (2x)
-Reckless Endangering in the First Degree
-Criminal Mischief Over $1000 under $5000