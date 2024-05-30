SALISBURY, MD - The driver involved in a hit-and-run on Airport Road in Salisbury that claimed the life of a utility worker earlier this year has been charged with second degree murder.
On March 27th, an off-duty Maryland State Trooper was stopped at a work zone on Airport Road when he saw a blue Jeep in front of him swerve into the opposite lane to bypass the work zone. The Jeep then swerved back into the southbound lane to avoid oncoming traffic before driving off the road into a ditch.
During the incident, the Jeep ran over Thomas R. Attix, 64, of Dover, who was on the ground working. Attix succumbed to his injuries on April 2nd.
The driver of the jeep, Jamal Scarborough, 27, of Marion Station was arrested after a brief pursuit and initially faced various charges including first-degree assault.
On May 30th, Maryland State Police announced the Wicomico County Grand Jury returned an indictment against Scarborough on the following updated charges:
-Second-degree murder
-First-degree assault
-Negligent vehicular manslaughter
-Criminally negligent vehicular manslaughter
-Failure to return/remain at an accident involving death
-Failure of driver to render assistance to the injured
-Driving on a revoked license and related charges.