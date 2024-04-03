Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED TORNADO WATCH 87 IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN MARYLAND THIS WATCH INCLUDES 4 COUNTIES IN SOUTHEAST MARYLAND DORCHESTER SOMERSET WICOMICO WORCESTER IN NORTH CAROLINA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 1 COUNTY IN NORTHEAST NORTH CAROLINA NORTHAMPTON IN VIRGINIA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 46 COUNTIES IN CENTRAL VIRGINIA AMELIA CHESTERFIELD CITY OF COLONIAL HEIGHTS CITY OF RICHMOND CUMBERLAND GOOCHLAND HANOVER HENRICO POWHATAN PRINCE EDWARD IN EAST CENTRAL VIRGINIA CHARLES CITY ESSEX KING WILLIAM KING AND QUEEN NEW KENT RICHMOND WESTMORELAND IN EASTERN VIRGINIA LANCASTER MATHEWS MIDDLESEX NORTHAMPTON NORTHUMBERLAND IN NORTH CENTRAL VIRGINIA CAROLINE IN SOUTH CENTRAL VIRGINIA BRUNSWICK CITY OF HOPEWELL CITY OF PETERSBURG DINWIDDIE LUNENBURG MECKLENBURG NOTTOWAY PRINCE GEORGE IN SOUTHEAST VIRGINIA ACCOMACK CITY OF EMPORIA CITY OF FRANKLIN CITY OF HAMPTON CITY OF NEWPORT NEWS CITY OF POQUOSON CITY OF WILLIAMSBURG GLOUCESTER GREENSVILLE ISLE OF WIGHT JAMES CITY SOUTHAMPTON SURRY SUSSEX YORK THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF AMELIA COURTHOUSE, ANGOLA, ANTE, BACONS CASTLE, BARHAM, BARNETTS, BAVON, BEACH, BON AIR, BOOTH FORK, BOTTOMS BRIDGE, BOYKINS, BRAYS FORK, BROWNS CORNER, BRUNSWICK, BRYANTOWN, BUFFORD CROSSROADS, BURRUSS CORNER, BUSCH GARDENS, CAMBRIDGE, CAPE CHARLES, CARET, CEDAR FORK, CENTER CROSS, CENTERVILLE, CHAMPLAIN, CHASE CITY, CHESTER, CHESTERFIELD, CHINCOTEAGUE, CHIPPOKES STATE PARK, CHRISTENSONS CORNER, CHULA, CLANCIE, CLARESVILLE, CLARKSVILLE, COLONIAL BEACH, COLONIAL HEIGHTS, CORBIN, COURTLAND, COWIE CORNER, CREWE, CRISFIELD, CROAKER, DAWN, DENARO, DRAGONVILLE, DUNBROOKE, DUNNSVILLE, DURAND, EAGLETOWN, EARLS, EDGERTON, EMPORIA, EMPORIA AIRPORT, EMPORIA RESERVOIR, EWELL, EXMORE, FARMVILLE, FIVE FORKS, FORT LEE, FRANKLIN, GARYSBURG, GASTON, GLEN ALLEN, GLOUCESTER POINT, GOOCHLAND, GREEN PLAIN, GREENBACKVILLE, GRESSIT, GROVE, GUINEA MILLS, GUM FORKS, GWALTNEY CORNER, HAMPTON, HAWK, HOG ISLAND GAME RESERVE, HOPEWELL, HORNTOWN, HOWERTONS, HUNTERDALE, IVOR, JETERSVILLE, KENBRIDGE, KILMARNOCK, KING AND QUEEN COURT HOUSE, LANCASTER, LAWRENCEVILLE, LEWISETTA, LITTLE PLYMOUTH, MANNBORO, MASCOT, MATTAPONI, MEADOWVILLE, MECHANICSVILLE, MIDLOTHIAN, MOSELEY, MOUNTCASTLE, NEW CHURCH, NEW KENT AIRPORT, NEW POINT, NEW POINT COMFORT, NEWPORT NEWS, OCEAN CITY, ONANCOCK, ORAPAX FARMS, PEARY, PETERSBURG, POOLESVILLE, POQUOSON, POWHATAN, PRINCESS ANNE, QUINTON, RAINES TAVERN, REAMS, REEDS, RICH SQUARE, RICHMOND, ROXBURY, SALISBURY, SANDSTON, SCOTTS FORK, SMITHFIELD, SOUTH HILL, STODDERT, TALLEYSVILLE, TRIPLET, URBANNA, VALENTINES, VICTORIA, VULTARE, WAKEFIELD, WARSAW, WAVERLY, WAYSIDE, WEST POINT, WHITE PLAINS, WILLIAMSBURG, AND YORKTOWN.