SALISBURY, MD - The Maryland State Police have arrested a Marion Station man after they say he struck a road worker with his vehicle in a hit-and-run incident on Airport Road in Salisbury.
The victim, a 64-year-old road worker, succumbed to his injuries overnight, April 2nd, the Maryland State Police Salisbury Barrack tells WBOC.
According to State Police, an off-duty trooper was stopped at a flagging operation on Airport Road in a work zone just before 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, March 27th. There, police say the trooper saw a blue Jeep, in front of the trooper’s vehicle, swerved into the opposite lane to bypass the work zone before swerving back into the right lane to avoid oncoming traffic and driving off the road.
Maryland State Police say the Jeep then accelerated and ran over the utility crew’s orange casings on the road before running over a road worker who was on the ground. The worker, a 64-year-old man, was taken to a nearby hospital before being flown by private helicopter to Christiana Hospital. Nearly a week later, the man died from his injuries, police say.
Maryland State Police have identified the victim as Thomas R. Attix, of Dover.
The off-duty State Trooper briefly pursued the Jeep before finally stopping and arresting the driver near Johnson Road in Salisbury.
The Jeep’s driver, Jamal Scarborough, 27, of Marion Station, was taken to the Wicomico County Detention Center without bond on the following charges:
-First-degree assault
-Second-degree assault
-Causing a life-threatening injury while operating a vehicle in a criminally negligent manner
-Causing serious injury to a vulnerable individual
-Attempting to elude police
-Other related offenses.
According to court records, Scarborough has multiple prior traffic violations including driving 99 in a 55 and driving on a suspended license.
The original version of this article, published March 28th, has been updated to reflect the death of the victim.