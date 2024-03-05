UPDATE: As of 11:50 a.m. Tuesday, WBOC's access to both Facebook and Instagram has been restored.
-------------------------------
WBOC is aware of a reported nationwide outage of social media platforms Facebook and Instagram on Tuesday. Our station is currently facing the same technical issues on these platforms and are unable to share posts and livestreams at the moment.
Meta spokesperson Andy Stone announced on X (formerly Twitter) that the company was aware of the outages.
“We’re aware people are having trouble accessing our services. We are working on this now,” Stone said.
We will update our viewers and readers as soon as the issue has been resolved and we have access to our social media pages again. Thank you for your patience and understanding.