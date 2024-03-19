SEAFORD, DE - The Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal crash at a boat ramp Monday that claimed the life of one man and are asking for witnesses to come forward.
According to police, at about 5:30 p.m. on March 17th, a pick-up truck was backing down the Concord Pond boat ramp near Seaford attempting to load a canoe. For reasons currently unknown to investigators, the driver of the truck lost control and backed fully into the water, submerging him inside. Responders were able to remove the driver from the truck and take him to a nearby hospital where he unfortunately died.
On Wednesday, police identified the victim as David Shoeberlein, 72, of Baltimore.
Troopers ask anyone who witnessed this crash to contact them at 302-703-3267.