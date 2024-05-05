LAUREL, DE– Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal single-vehicle crash which left one man dead and another in critical condition.
Around 6:48 p.m. on May 4, DSP says a Chevrolet Trailblazer was driving westbound on Sharptown Road west of Mt. Pleasant Road at a high rate of speed.
For unknown reasons, police say the vehicle left the north side of the roadway, striking a drainage ditch and overturning into a utility pole.
The Trailblazer’s driver, a man from Bloxom, Virginia, was pronounced dead at the scene. On Monday, May 6th, police identified the victim as Sofonias Escalante-Perez, 27.
The passenger was transported to a local hospital where he remains in critical condition, according to a press release. His identity is unknown as of May 6.
The Laurel Fire Company, Sharptown Volunteer Fire Company and Sussex County EMS were among the responding agencies.
Sharptown Road was closed for approximately four hours during the investigation.
DSP Troop 7 Collision Reconstruction Unit continues to investigate. Anyone who witnessed the crash is urged to contact DSP, Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-847-3333 or Master Cpl. K. Argo at (302) 703-3264.
This is a developing story. We will provide updates as more information becomes available.