FRANKFORD, Del. - The Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal motorcycle accident that took place in Frankford.
On Thursday, Sept. 18, around 4:15 p.m., a Yamaha YZF motorcycle and two mini-motorcycles were heading south on Camp Barnes Road, just past Estuary Boulevard, according to police. Investigators say that the Yamaha, tried to pass the two mini-motorcycles by crossing a double yellow line at high speeds. The rider lost control, veered off the west side of the road, and hit a traffic sign, which threw the rider off the bike.
The rider was wearing a full-face helmet. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Delaware State Police have identified the 22-year-old as Michael Peterson from Millville, Delaware.
Camp Barnes Road was closed for approximately 2.5 hours while the scene was investigated and cleared.
The Delaware State Police Troop 7 Collision Reconstruction Unit is still investigating the crash. They are asking anyone who witnessed the accident or has any information to contact (302) 703-3267.