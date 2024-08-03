MILLSBORO, DE– Delaware State Police (DSP) are investigating a fatal motorcycle crash which left a Georgetown man dead yesterday.
The Millsboro Fire Department was called to the intersection of Shiloh Church Road and Rockaway Acres Road around 8:33 a.m. on Aug. 2 for reports of a serious crash.
Police say a Harley Davidson motorcycle was turning left from Rockaway Acres Road when it collided with a Chevy Tahoe driving eastbound on Shiloh Church Road.
The 19-year-old biker, identified as Gabriel Hearn, of Georgetown was reportedly ejected from the motorcycle during the crash. He was pronounced dead after being transported to a local hospital.
After striking the motorcycle, police say the Tahoe left the north side of the rode and hit two trees.
The Tahoe’s 39-year-old driver and a 12-year-old passenger, both from Laurel, were not injured.
The intersection was closed for approximately three hours as police investigated and cleared the scene.
DSP Troop 7 Collision Reconstruction Unit continues to investigate.
Anyone who witnessed the fatal crash is asked to contact Senior Cpl. J. Smith at 302-703-3267 or Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-847-3333.