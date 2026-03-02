LEIPSIC, Del. - The Leipsic Volunteer Fire Company said firefighters put out a fire on the second floor of a home in Leipsic March 1.
Fire officials say the fire was on the 100 block of Front Street. Upon arrival at 2:40 a.m., firefighters saw fire coming out of the two-story single family home.
The Delaware State Fire Marshal's Office says initial reports said people were possibly trapped in the home. Leipsic fire says two searches were completed looking for anyone in the house, but the house was clear.
Investigators with the Delaware State Fire Marshal's Office say an electrical fire in the attic caused the fire. They say there was minor damage to another nearby home, and damages are estimated at $125,000.
They say it took crews about two hours to get the fire under control. Cheswold Volunteer Fire, Citizen's Hose Company No. 1 Inc. of Smyrna, Clayton Fire, Dover Fire, and Little Creek Fire all responded to the incident.