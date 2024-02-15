SALISBURY, MD - A barn fire in Salisbury drew the response of several local fire departments this morning.
Firefighters arrived on the scene of the fire on Riverside Drive just before 10 a.m. on February 15th. Fruitland, Salisbury, and Delmar Fire Departments were all dispatched to the burning 50x80 pole barn. It took 65 firefighters two hours to extinguish the fire, according to the Maryland State Fire Marshal.
Billowing smoke from the fire could be seen for miles Thursday morning as the firefighters responded.
Luckily, no injuries were reported but the State Fire Marshal says loss of both the structure and its contents totaled $125,000, The fire is currently under investigation by the Fire Marshal's Office.