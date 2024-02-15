Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST FRIDAY... * WHAT...West winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt. * WHERE...Tidal Potomac River from Key Bridge to Smith Point VA, and Chesapeake Bay and adjoining estuaries north of Smith Point VA. * WHEN...Until 1 PM EST Friday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. &&